Regional Ombudsman holds open court  

SANGHAR - On the directives of Provincial Ombudsman Ejaz Ali Khan, Regional Director Ombudsman Fazal Muhammad Shaikh holds an open court at the District Accounts office on Thursday. On this occasion, Ph.D and M.Phil holders complained about non-payment of fixed allowance to which the ombudsman said that the issue of Professors and other M.Phil holders would be resolved at the earliest by communicating their problems to the High ups. The ombudsman taking notice of the complaints of staff about non-payment of arrears handed over the cheques to them. Fazal directed the account officers and staff to pay the outstanding amount of the deceased employees to their heirs because they were facing severe financial issues. Various complaints about embezzlement in the irrigation department, WASA and nursing college Sanghar were communicated on which ombudsman directed affected people to submit handwritten applications and assured them of resolving all problems. District Accounts Officer Muhammad Saleh Ansari and all staff of litigants were also present in the meeting.