Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 65,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 65,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1493.29 feet and was 95.29 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 17,200 cusecs while outflow as 25,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.20 feet, which was 80.20 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 11,600 cusecs and 4,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 29,200, 40,200, 27,400 and 9,600 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 18,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.