RAWAlPINDI - Intelligence agencies’ report say a large number of militants are allegedly hiding in a private housing society as security guards in Chontra and suburbs, and are fuelling terror by grabbing lands of poor people on the node of owners, shedding human blood and targeting police with lethal weapons. Police are holding meetings with all the law enforcement agencies including the spies of these intelligence agencies to pull out the militants from Chontra which they had made a no-go zone for general public.

“I will clean Chontra from all the militant groups and other hardcore criminals within 15 days and will not allow any more land grabbing,” said City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari in response to questions of journalists at a press conference. The press conference was held by the top cop to brief media men about the massive search operations launched by police in Chontra and about arrest of suspects and recovery of weapons. SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan, SP Saddar Division Bilal Sulehri and SHO Police Station (PS) Chontra SI luqman Pasha were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CPO Syed Shehzad Nasdim Bukhari said that owners of some private housing societies are involved in land grabbing and shedding blood of innocent people allegedly by using these militant groups. He said that Blue World City is on the top by infested with armed militants responsible for land grabbing and attacking police parties.

“The owner of BWC is so clever that he had launched a private TV channel for a baseless and negative propaganda against police and other law enforcement agencies when they take action against him and his militant groups,” he said adding that he had wrote letter to PEMRA and FIA for initiating legal action against the management of the private channel. He said that his prime duty is to restore law and order in Chontra and to save the public lands from land grabbers. “No one is above the law and I will also not let these militant groups and their bosses to fake law into hands.” CPO said that there are many other illegal housing societies are booming in the area managements of which are also having hardcore criminals to grab land of public.

“All this worried situation compelled police to launch massive search operation against these criminals,” he said. Sharing the details about arrest and weapon recovery, the city police chief said police had carried out a total of 17 search operations in Chontra and suburbs that led to array of 130 suspects. Police had registered 350 cases against the detained criminals besides recovering 181 Kalashnikovs, 76 rifles, 1 lMG, 59 pistols, 3 other weapons and 2361 bullets.

CPO Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari said that operations against the illegal housing societies and the militant groups hiding there in disguise of private guards would be continued without any indiscrimination. He said the owners of private housing societies should hire guards from the private security companies having government licenses and should not be harbouring the militant groups to fuel terror in the area.