The death toll from a collision between a passenger train and a cargo train in northern Greece has risen to 36, an official said on Wednesday.

At least 130 people were also injured, Vassilis Vathrakogiannis, a fire service representative, told a briefing shown on public broadcaster ERT.

Of the injured, 66 are being treated in various nearby hospitals, said Vathrakogiannis.

The passenger train was reportedly carrying 346 people and was on its way from Athens to Thessaloniki, with the trains colliding in the town of Tempi in the northern Larissa province.

According to reports, several carriages came off the rails and at least three caught fire.

At least 30 ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

Firefighters working on specific wagons are using four special crane vehicles, said Vathrakogiannis.

Meanwhile, the Greek police and medical examiners have started the process of identifying bodies at the general hospital in Larissa.