Akhlaq, Salman hit centuries in reduced-overs President’s Cup match

LAHORE - State Bank of Pakistan defeated WAPDA by six wickets in a reduced-overs but high-scoring fourth-round match of the President’s Cup one-day tournament at the Shoaib Akhtar Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

In a match reduced to 23-overs-per-side due to overnight rain, WAPDA batted first and collected 201 for three with opener Muhammad Akhlaq scoring an unbeaten 101. He faced 66 balls and struck 13 fours and four sixes. Together with Ahmed Shehzad, Akhlaq added 146 runs for the second wicket. Shehzad’s 47-ball 59 was punctuated with seven fours and a six.

In turn, SBP achieved the target for the loss of four wickets on the penultimate delivery with Salman Ali Agha upstaging Akhlaq with a punishing 56-ball 101 not out that was laced with 13 fours and four sixes. After SBP lost four wickets for 127 runs, Salman and Mohammad Mohsin added 77 runs for the unbroken fifth wicket with Mohsin contributing 23 not out from 13 balls.The other fixture between Ghani Glass and Higher Education Commission (HEC) was abandoned without a ball at the Abbottabad Cricket Stadium.

Scores in Brief

SBP 204-4, 22.5 overs (Salman Ali Agha 101*, Rameez Aziz 36, M Mohsin 23*; Akif Javed 2-51) beat WAPDA 201-3, 23 overs (M Akhlaq 101*, Ahmed Shehzad 59) by 6 wickets.

Ghani Glass v HEC – match abandoned without a ball being bowled.