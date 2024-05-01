Chinese solar lights illuminate Gwadar

GWADAR - Thanks to the efforts of Chi­nese companies, the streets and public places in Gwadar are now illuminated by solar energy.

Local residents in Gwadar had been experiencing unsta­ble power supply, particularly during the night, prior to this development.

The China Communication and Constructions Company, in collaboration with the Consul­ate General of the People’s Re­public of China in Karachi, have jointly undertaken the project to illuminate the main streets and public spaces of Gwadar.

A total of 73 solar-pow­ered street lights have been installed at various locations where public activities are concentrated.

Of these, 18 poles have been installed at the junction of the East Bay Expressway with the jetty, 19 poles at the fish land­ing area on the west bay along Marine Drive, 26 poles at the fish harbor (jetty), and 10 poles at the District Headquar­ters Hospital (DHQ).

Ali Baloch, a local resident near Maritime Drive, told Gwa­dar Pro that before, such facil­ities were unavailable for local commuters at these points.

He emphasised that there was a clear recognition of the need for improved infrastruc­ture by both the local commu­nity and the Chinese compa­nies involved.

Additionally, he expressed optimism that with the instal­lations of solar-powered street lights, commercial activities, especially those related to fish­ing, would be able to continue throughout the day due to the improved visibility and safety provided by the solar lighting.

Meanwhile, in 2022, 4,000 sets of solar photovoltaic sys­tems and LED lights were do­nated to local residents for their homes by Chinese compa­nies, in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy and China’s Ministry of Ecology and Envi­ronment. This additional initia­tive further underscores Chi­na’s commitment to improving the lives of the local population in Gwadar.