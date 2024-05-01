CM Maryam reviews prosecution recommendations

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif here on Tuesday chaired a meeting of the Prosecution Department and discussed various recommendations for the improvement of prosecution system in the province. The CM said that the legal quality of FIR should be improved. She directed the authorities concerned to implement Punjab Integrated Public Prosecutor’s System. Earlier, a “set of skills” was proposed for the professional competence of prosecutors,besides the proposals to implement Digital System for Setting Prosecutor’s Performance Indicators. It was briefed that performance score will be checked to determine the performance of prosecutors. They said,”A transparent grading of the performance of a prosecutor will be ensured.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Pervaiz Rashid,. Information & Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari and MPA Sania Ashiq attended the meeting. Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, IG, Secretaries, and other officers concerned were also present.