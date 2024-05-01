Court awards death to 4 in Chontra murder case

Rawalpindi - Additional Sessions Judge Rawalpindi Raja Faisal Rashid on Tuesday awarded death sentence on five counts to four murder convicts for killing 9 persons over old enmity in Chontra village. The four murder convicts have been identified as Rab Nawaz, Danish Nawaz, Muhammad Ashraf and Muhammad Aqib.

The judge also sent another murder convict identified as Ikram Nawaz behind the prions for life on five counts. The court also imposed fines of Rs500,000 each on the murder convicts. Tahir Mehmood, Hamza, Muhammad Saleem, Qaiser Abbas, Abid Nawaz, Wasim Babar and Javed Iqbal were acquitted by the judge from the case. It may be noted here that the accused had shot dead 9 persons including women and children in an attack on houses in Chontra Village in 2020.

Chontra police had registered a case against the attackers on the complaint of Nazar Abbas and began investigation. The police had arrested the accused and produced them before court of law with substantial evidence collected by the investigators of HIU of PS Chontra.

SSP Investigation Zunira Azfar has appreciated the efforts of Investigation and Legal Teams of Rawalpindi police for handling the case successfully.