Cross Border Killings

In the midst of cultivating deeper ties with India, it seems the US has now found itself in a diplomatic conundrum with India. The Washington Post’s recent investigative report has linked Modi’s administration to multiple assassination attempts in the US, and this unsettling report has unravelled just how far the BJP government is willing to go to suppress dissent beyond its borders.

Last year, during Modi’s visit to the US, the PM was reportedly enjoying diplomatic niceties, while an Indian intelligence officer was allegedly coordinating the killing of Sikh dissidents on American soil. Implicating a spy agency like RAW in this affair does not adequately depict what a blatant violation of international law this is. This is pure authoritarian overreach, and it is not isolated to the US.

There is a clear pattern of extrajudicial killings by Modi’s government, seeking to eliminate all potential threats, regardless of where they seek refuge. Last year, Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s support for the Sikh Independence movement made him an instant target, leading to his fatal shooting outside a temple in Canada. Justin Trudeau made it abundantly clear that an investigation would be launched into Indian involvement, but this did not seem to be a strong deterrence for Modi.

Roughly two weeks ago, we saw yet another alleged transnational aggression take place when Amir Sarfraz Tamba, the man who allegedly killed Indian prisoner Sarabjit Singh in 2013, was shot in his home by two masked men. The IGP was quick to suspect Indian involvement, and while investigations are still ongoing, the case falls right into the BJP’s current MO. At least 11 Sikh or Kashmiri separatists, perceived as terrorists by the BJP, have been killed in the past two years. Where there is smoke, there is fire. It would not be unjust for the world to call a spade a spade here. India’s apparent strategy to eliminate all perceived threats on foreign soil has no bounds, and such actions will further destabilize regional peace in a world that is already in a severe deficit.

It is time for the international community to collectively condemn this flagrant disregard of international law, and shame Modi’s regime for its oppressive nature. How long before the whims of a dictator lead to another innocent citizen being unceremoniously killed? If we cannot hold this man accountable, Modi’s government will continue to operate with an increasing sense of impunity.