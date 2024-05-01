DC dismayed over fake surveillance against dengue

FAISALABAD - Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has expressed dismay over fake surveillance against dengue in the district and directed the Assistant Commissioners to positively visit and inspect the dengue hotspots.

Chairing a weekly meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Dengue Control here on Tuesday, he said that dengue was a serious issue which could be tackled amicably.

In this connection, the dengue surveillance teams should accelerate their efforts and repeatedly check the dengue hotspots to eradicate dengue larvae once for all. He expressed his disappointment after receiving complaints that some android users of different departments presented fake surveillance report regarding dengue control and said that strict action would be taken against those who would be found involved in such bogus activities.

He directed the environment department and municipal corporation to get cases registered against the owners of those under construction buildings where dengue larvae were detected. He also directed the Deputy Director Colleges to hold meetings with the principals of public and private colleges and ensure strict implementation on anti-dengue SOPs.

He said that premises of the colleges should be checked during holidays regularly and all those who were found violating the SOPs should be booked and taken to the task.

He also directed the assistant commissioners to positively check and inspect the dengue hotspots for complete elimination of dengue larvae in addition to taking steps for proper public awareness. He directed the officers of Municipal Corporation and environment department to check the junkyards and ensure proper removal of stagnant water there. He also directed the heads of all district offices to ensure proper cleanliness of rooftops of their office buildings besides disposing of waste material properly. In this connection, all departments should send progress reports through android phones but avoid from fake surveillance reports, otherwise, strict action would be taken without any discrimination, he warned.

PHA initiates remodeling of green belts

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated repair, maintenance and up-gradation of green belts and center medians of four main roads of the city. The beautification has been started on Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, Samundri Road and Jaranwala Road. Director General Abdul Qadir Shah said on Tuesday that three main crossings, including Hilal-e-Ahmar, GTS and Agriculture University Chowks, would be redesigned. He said a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for plantation of flowers. He added that various tools and modern methods of horticulture were also being introduced in the city to make horticulture work parallel to international standards.

FDA for action against defaulters

Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Additional Director General Dilawar Khan directed for initiating an action against defaulters especially of commercial properties. Presiding over a meeting on Tuesday, he expressed displeasure over the slow pace of recovery and directed for ensuring 100 per cent recovery of dues from defaulters as well as keeping the field staff vigilant through their regular monitoring. He said that default commercial properties should be sealed and their owners should be brought under legal action.

Director Finance Yasir Ijaz Chatta, Director Town Planning Asma Mohsin, Director State Management Junaid Hasan Manj and other officers were also present in the meeting.