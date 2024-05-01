Wednesday, May 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

LG reps announce week-long strike over development funds

Our Staff Reporter
May 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Elected representatives of the lo­cal governments here on Tuesday went on a week-long strike in pro­test against the absence of devel­opment funds for the chairmen of neighbourhood and village coun­cils.

During a news conference held at the Peshawar Press Club, lead­ers of an action committee, in­cluding Imran Salarzai, Malik Tariq, Mehmoodul Hassan, Kam­ran Nazir, and others, expressed their grievances. They warned of a province-wide protest campaign if the government failed to address the issue promptly.

Highlighting the government’s inaction over the past two years in addressing the problems faced by elected representatives at the lo­cal level, they criticised both the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the previous caretaker government for neglect­ing these issues.

They mentioned that elect­ed representatives were denied honorariums due to alleged fund shortages, making it difficult for neighbourhood councils’ chair­men to cover office rent. They stressed the need to address civic issues and provide better services to constituents.

US reaffirms support for Pakistan’s security challenges

Despite the PTI’s re-election in the province, they lamented that the party, which claimed to have reformed the system, had instead taken measures that undermined it.

They criticised the government for allocating millions of rupees for ministerial luxuries while de­priving local governments of es­sential development funds meant for public welfare.

They also announced plans to besiege the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly during the next session if the government failed to rectify the [LG] systemic mistake.

NC/VC secretaries stage demo: Meanwhile, the All Secretaries As­sociation staged a protest rally outside the Peshawar Press Club, demanding their upgradation to next scales.

Led by association president Li­aqat Ali Khan Jhagra, the protest­ers held banners and placards dis­playing slogans supporting their demands.

Gen Asim addresses conference on Pakistan-UK regional stability

They voiced opposition to the allocation of 30 percent of their quota to assistants and urged the government to retract the deci­sion immediately. If their demands were not met, they threatened to escalate their protest after four days, as directed by the provincial action committee.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1714542418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024