UoS holds photography exhibition to mark World Labour Day

SARGODHA - The Institute of Arts and Design organized a photography and videography exhibition to mark the World Labour Day at the University of Sargodha here on Tuesday. UoS Pro Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin inaugurated the exhibition at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery which showcased a diverse range of photographs capturing the essence of labour and its significance in shaping society. Prof Dr Mian Ghulam Yasin emphasized the importance of recognizing the

contributions of labourers in building a prosperous society.

He also said that labor rights were fundamental human rights, and it’s incumbent upon all of us to ensure that every worker was treated with respect, dignity, and fairness.

Faculty members and students from the Institute of Arts and Design UoS highlighted the department’s commitment to using art as a medium for social commentary and advocacy. The exhibition served as a platform to raise awareness about labour rights and to show solidarity with the working class.

Motorcycle lifter gang held

The City police have arrested a two-member gang involved in motorcycles theft, here on Tuesday. According to police spokesperson, Naeem and Nauman were involved in motorcycles snatching and theft in different areas. The police also recovered six motorcycles from the accused. SP Investigation Farhan Aslam said that the recovered motorcycles would be handed over to original owners after adopting legal procedures. He congratulated the SHO City Police station and his team for their excellent performance.