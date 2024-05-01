Wednesday, May 01, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Workshop on climate change, first aid & disaster management concludes

APP
May 01, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   The Pakistan Red Crescent Society, in collaboration with the Students Societies Center at Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur (SALU) conducted a comprehensive three-day training workshop aimed at empowering youth with essential skills in climate change awareness, first aid, and disaster management has been concluded on Tuesday. Over 30 dedicated volunteers representing the climate change society and disaster management society participated. The participants engaged actively in various training sessions, equipped themselves with crucial knowledge, and demonstrated a commitment to serving their communities in times of need. Incharge students Societies Center Dr Ali Raza Lashari, expressing gratitude to the Pakistan Red Crescent Society, underscored the importance of such vital training initiatives for the youth of SALU and surrounding areas. He emphasized the significant role of well-trained group of volunteers plays in mitigating the impact of natural disasters such as floods, underscoring the growing importance of volunteerism in Pakistan. Ms Saira Shahid commended the volunteer efforts of SALU in aiding flood-affected areas and addressing climate change challenges. In a concluding ceremony, certificates were distributed among the participants, recognizing their dedication and commitment to becoming agents of positive change in their communities.

Bilawal affirms PPP’s dedication to labour empowerment, social justice

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1714447792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024