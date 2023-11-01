Experts stress society’s role in creating awareness on HR

ISLAMABAD - Experts at a discussion event have highlighted the International Human Rights System and Mechanism and called for civil society organizations’ vibrant role in creating awareness on this subject.
The event titled “Exploring the Global Framework for Human Rights and Its Operational Mechanisms” was jointly organized by AwazCDS-Pakistan and Pakistan Development Alliance here on Tuesday in order to enhance awareness of international human rights systems and mechanism.
This event gave participants a valuable opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of international human rights systems and mechanism with the context of human rights situation in Pakistan. Speakers and experts in the field guided participants through a series of discussions, enabling participants to gain a deeper understanding of this important topic whose importance has been increased manifolds in recent times.
Chief Executive Awaz CDS Pakistan Zia ur Rehman shared the context of the introductory session. He shared that the purpose of this initiative is to bring the civil society back to the human rights-based approaches and agendas while imparting their services to the people of Pakistan and across the globe. He highlighted that according to the Pakistan Civic Space Monitor 2022 the civic spaces, freedom of expressions and opinion are critically obstructed and emphasized the civil society organizations to join hands together for civic rights and freedoms. Christine Chung, South Asia Team Leader, OHCHR, sensitized the audience on the terms, procedures and treaty bodies of UN agencies and how they carry out the systems for United Nations countries to ensure the protection of human rights. She highlighted the reporting role of Pakistan and the challenges. She said “these committees are working with Pakistan to help Pakistan comply with treating obligations. They monitor Pakistan’s compliance with treaty obligations through various ways e,g examining reports from Pakistan government, and report from other stakeholders for real on ground picture”.
She highlighted the role of civil society in closer-to-reality reporting of issues. She stressed on the importance of correct reporting so the issue is brought to notice for solution and the civil society has very important role in this regard.
David Murphy, OHCHR Bangkok Office, also shared his knowledge on human rights systems and mechanisms for ensuring peace and justice. He said,
“We strive to educate civil society and other stakeholders on human rights mechanisms especially during emergency situations such as floods, earthquake, war situations etc so human rights violations can be minimized and eliminated during those tough times.