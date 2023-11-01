Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Govt launches action against Illegal immigrants as deadline ends

Web Desk
10:27 AM | November 01, 2023
National

The Caretaker government of Pakistan has launched action against illegal immigrants as the deadline to leave the country voluntarily expired today (Wednesday).

On October 3, an apex committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) meeting chaired by Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar gave all foreign nationals living illegally in the country until October 31 to leave voluntarily or face deportation.

The Interior Ministry has issued directives for the provinces under the Foreign Act 1946 for the repatriation of undocumented foreigners living in Pakistan.

According to the directives, illegal immigrants facing criminal investigation and convicted will be repatriated.

On Tuesday, 21,536 illegal immigrants returned to their countries from Torkham and Chaman borders.

Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed officials and agencies to be respectful with undocumented immigrants while detaining them in holding centers after the deadline. Talking to media persons here, he said strict action would be taken against officials found involved in manhandling of the immigrants and including Afghans while transporting them to the holding centers.

Economic activity will remain positive throughout current fiscal year, hopes finance ministry

Pakistan defends repatriation

The Foreign Office (FO) said the decision to deport the illegal immigrants residing in Pakistan was in line with the sovereign domestic laws and international principles.

The statement was issued in response to the United Nations High Commissioner (UNHCR), who called on the Pakistani government to “suspend forcible returns of Afghan nationals before it is too late to avoid a human rights catastrophe”.

“We call on them to continue protecting those in need and ensure that any future returns are safe, dignified and voluntary, and fully consistent with international law,” UNCHR spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani said in a statement.

