CM orders action against private schools violating free education policy

KARACHI-The Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar has directed the Secretary of Sindh School Education to take strict legal action against private schools for not adhering to the Sindh Right of Children’s Free and Compulsory Education Act.

While drawing the attention of the Secretary in his letter to the act, the CM directed him to implement the law within a week and submit a report. Baqar said that under the law, every private school or educational institution was bound to provide free education to 10 percent of its total number of students. This law had been in force since 2013 but school education had failed to comply with it, the CM said and quoted 2 sections A and B of chapter 4 section 10 of the act.

According to these two sections, a private school should provide free education to 10 percent students of its total enrollment from class one onwards. “All private schools have been openly violating this law since 2013,” Baqar said in the letter. The Caretaker Chief Minister directed the Secretary of School Education to implement this law within a week and report him as well as take strict legal action against educational institutions that did not follow the act.