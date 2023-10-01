Health sector to be developed on modern lines: Dr Nadeem

Islamabad-Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Saturday said that the government has created a coherent and comprehensive strategy to develop the health sector on modern lines.

He said this while receiving a briefing from the District Health Officer about the health facilities in the federal capital.

According to a spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, the minister was informed about the ongoing development projects. The minister directed to complete the ongoing development projects of the health sector on a fast track. He appreciated the excellent coverage of polio and immunization.

He said that the government is determined to strengthen the primary healthcare system.

“Until the primary health care system is strengthened, the burden of patients on the major hospitals will continue to increase.”

He said that the community health centre of Islamabad is being made a state-of-the-art centre while the Regional Health Center is also being upgraded.

He said that the primary health care system is being digitized to provide the best medical facilities to the patients of rural areas.

He said that the government is striving to provide the best medical facilities to the patients of rural areas at their doorsteps.

He said that steps are being taken to increase the efficiency of hospitals in the federal capital.

Dr Jamal Nasir warns public against self-medication to decrease risk of pink-eye infection

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Dr Jamal Nasir Saturday warned for timely conjunctive preventative steps to decrease the risk of becoming infected and advised patients to refrain from self-medication to cure the condition. Talking to the PTV news channel, the minister said that pink-eye is spreading rapidly in densely populated cities where people are exposed to unfriendly environments, such as factories, bazaars, markets, and shopping plazas. Patients are advised to use prescribed eye drops and tissues for cleansing their eyes, with the option of using cold water for temporary relief, he added. He stressed the importance of using hand sanitizers and cautioned against touching one’s eyes without thoroughly washing hands.

“Maintaining mutual distance and staying home were the most effective precautions in the prevailing situation,” he added. Replying to a query, he said many people infected with the disease are not seeing a doctor, while others are resorting to self-medication which can prove injurious to the patients’ eyes, therefore, people should avoid self-medication. The health department has already issued safety guidelines to deal with the disease, he added. The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department in Punjab has issued an advisory as cases of pink eye infection continue to surge in various cities across the province, he mentioned.

“The Punjab health department has alerted all hospitals of the province to make maximum arrangements in their ophthalmology and outpatient departments,” he said. To another question, he said all patients with eye diseases should visit government hospitals where the eye specialists had been asked to remain on duty.