Armed robbers deprive poultry supplier of Rs10m in Gujjar Khan

GUJAR KHAN - A poultry supplier in Jhelum fell prey to a brazen robbery in broad daylight, losing a staggering amount of Rs. 10 million to four armed assailants on Monday. Ghu­lam Ghous, the victim, recounted the harrowing ordeal, stating that the robbers, suspected to be of Af­ghan descent, forcibly entered his shop located in the Hassanabad area of Jhelum city.

Ghous, who operates as a chick­en supplier across various areas of Jhelum, was held captive as the perpetrators seized his money and mobile phone. Subsequently, he was confined to a room before the robbers made their escape. Prompted by Ghous’s complaint, the Jhelum police have launched a thorough investigation into the in­cident.

This incident comes on the heels of another alarming case in Gujar Khan city, where a poultry trader faced a similar ordeal at the hands of robbers.

Apart from robbing him of his cash, the criminals subjected the trader to a terrifying experience by dragging him from their car along G. T. Road near Sohawa be­fore leaving him stranded.

Residents of Jhelum and Gujar Khan have expressed grave con­cern over the rising crime rates in their areas, urging Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and In­spector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman to take decisive action to address the alarming trend.