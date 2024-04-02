Armed robbers deprive poultry supplier of Rs10m in Gujjar Khan

GUJAR KHAN - A poultry supplier in Jhelum fell prey to a brazen robbery in broad daylight, losing a staggering amount of Rs. 10 million to four armed assailants on Monday. Ghulam Ghous, the victim, recounted the harrowing ordeal, stating that the robbers, suspected to be of Afghan descent, forcibly entered his shop located in the Hassanabad area of Jhelum city.
Ghous, who operates as a chicken supplier across various areas of Jhelum, was held captive as the perpetrators seized his money and mobile phone. Subsequently, he was confined to a room before the robbers made their escape. Prompted by Ghous’s complaint, the Jhelum police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident.
This incident comes on the heels of another alarming case in Gujar Khan city, where a poultry trader faced a similar ordeal at the hands of robbers.
Apart from robbing him of his cash, the criminals subjected the trader to a terrifying experience by dragging him from their car along G. T. Road near Sohawa before leaving him stranded.
Residents of Jhelum and Gujar Khan have expressed grave concern over the rising crime rates in their areas, urging Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr. Usman to take decisive action to address the alarming trend.