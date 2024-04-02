FDE teachers demand overdue payment for exam duties

ISLAMABAD - Teachers conducting centralized primary and middle standard exams under the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) have voiced grievances regarding unpaid remuneration and burdensome expenses incurred during exam duties over the past three years.
Despite assurances from FDE authorities, teachers allege not receiving rightful remuneration for conducting exams and assessing papers. Several female teachers, speaking anonymously, lamented the dire situation and highlighted the financial hardships they endure to fulfill their duties. Expenses include transportation costs to exam centers and purchasing materials for sealing answer scripts.
“I hired a taxi, collected the exam material from FDE, and deposited answer scripts on a daily basis during the exams, but FDE never provided transport facilities or paid transportation costs. I paid from my personal pocket,” shared one teacher.
The absence of reimbursement for expenses incurred during exam duties has left teachers feeling undervalued and disrespected. Promises made by FDE officials regarding payment for exam duties remain unfulfilled.
For three consecutive years, FDE has failed to reimburse teachers for their diligent efforts in administering exams and assessing papers.
Despite assurances of payment, teachers lament the recurring excuse of the Accountant General Pakistan Revenue (AGPR) withholding funds, leaving them to shoulder the expenses personally.
In light of these grievances, teachers have proposed abolishing the centralized exam system in favor of local exams conducted within respective schools to relieve financial burdens and ensure a more sustainable system for teachers and institutions.