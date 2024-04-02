Hike in petrol price challenged in LHC

The recent hike in petrol price was challenged in Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Advocate Azhar Siddique of Judicial Activism Panel moved the petition against the increase in petrol price.

“The prices of petroleum products were decreased in the international market but here the prices were increased in Pakistan,” the petitioner said.

The increase in the prices of petroleum products will bring a storm of inflation ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr, said the petition.

Advocate Azhar Siddique prayed before the court to direct the authorities not to implement the increase in petrol price.

The federal government on Sunday increased the petrol price by Rs9.66 per litre for the next fortnight.

After the latest hike, the new price of the petrol reached Rs289.41 per litre.