RUDA, FPCCI foster collaboration for regional economic growth

LAHORE - Ravi Urban Development Authority (RUDA) and the Federation of Pakistan Cham­bers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) have held the “Invest­ment Reimagined” event, a platform where public and private interests converged to explore concepts, perspec­tives, and cooperative efforts shaping urban development and financial growth.

The collaborative dialogue “Investment Reimagined” be­tween RUDA and FPCCI took center stage at this ground­breaking event, providing a forum for innovative think­ers to exchange viewpoints on creating an ideal environ­ment for investment opportu­nities. Regional Chairman of FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, in his opening speech, expressed honor in addressing the event and em­phasized FPCCI’s crucial role in supporting businesses and contributing to a conducive investment climate aligned with RUDA’s vision for sus­tainable urban development. “At this event, we explore in­novative approaches to at­tract investments, showcas­ing the FPCCI’s commitment to shaping progressive eco­nomic policies and fostering a dynamic business environ­ment,” said the chairman. He highlighted the collaboration with RUDA as reflective of a shared commitment to re­gional economic prosperity. “As we look towards the fu­ture, FPCCI remains dedicat­ed to reimagining the invest­ment landscape, ensuring our businesses thrive in a rapidly evolving economic paradigm, hand in hand with initiatives like RUDA,” Ijaz added.

During the event, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua outlined au­thority’s concept, empha­sizing sustainability and a business-friendly culture. He stated, “RUDA believes in nur­turing an environment where investments not only thrive but contribute to the over­all well-being of the region.” ED Commercial RUDA Kashif Qureshi provided a compre­hensive overview of RUDA’s investment prospects, high­lighting the authority’s dedica­tion to creating opportunities that drive economic growth. ED Engineering RUDA Abdul Waheed briefed attendees on RUDA’s proactive measures to address environmental chal­lenges, including SMOG con­trol measures, river training works, wastewater treatment plants, and forestation efforts. The event witnessed presence of esteemed guests, including Chairman FPCCI Zaki Ijaz, COO RUDA Mansoor Janjua, CEO PBIT, and other senior officials.