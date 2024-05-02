IGP visits Jhangi checkpost, awards cash prizes to policemen

Punjab IGP Dr Usman Anwar on Wednesday visited the Jhangi police checkpost in DG Khan, which came under attack.

He met the policemen who foiled the terrorist attack. Dr Usman Anwar hugged the brave police officials who repulsed the terrorist attack.

The IGP appreciated the police personnel who showed courage in the line of duty. He gave Rs50,000 each to all the jawans posted at the checkpost and Rs100,000 each to the injured officials.

He inspected the damage caused to the police checkpost and was briefed on the incident.

This is the second attack on the Jhangi police checkpost in the last two months. According a spokesman for Punjab police, 15 to 20 terrorists took advantage of the darkness of the night to attack from different sides. The terrorists wanted to seize the Jhangi police checkpost and take the officials hostage.

The terrorists used rocket launchers, hand grenades, laser light guns and other modern weapons in the attack.

However, the terrorists were forced to flee due to the strong resistance by the policemen and running out of ammunition.