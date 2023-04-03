Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan urged on Monday the international community to play its role in a bid to protect the democratic values of the country.

British Chargé d’affaires Andrew Dalgleish called on the deposed premier at his Zaman Park residence. During which Mr Khan and Mr Dalgleish discussed bilateral relations and matters of mutual interest. In connection with the promotion of democracy and the supremacy of the constitution in the country, discussions were also held.

Mr Khan said achieving the supremacy of law and constitution was the main point of his party’s political agenda. The PTI believed in encouraging the public's opinion in a bid to move forward the political action and take the country out of the quagmire, he added.

Speaking about the significance of the constitution, Mr Khan said, "The constitution of the country decides the fate of transparent elections."

Firing a broadside at the political opponents, Mr Khan said, "In a bid to deprive the masses of their basic right to vote, the rulers are violating human rights on a persistent basis. The rulers keep on violating the rights, whether it be the freedom of expression or the right to live."

"By sabotaging the political freedoms and the basic human rights, the constitutional scheme was being damaged", Mr Khan maintained.

A delegation led by Mr Dalgleish stressed the need for the promotion of democracy in the country.

On Friday, Mr Khan reiterated that his party would continue its struggle for democracy.

A delegation of journalists called on the deposed premier, during which he said that there would be no compromise in terms of the freedom of the judiciary and constitution.

He reiterated that the only transparent elections could take the country out of the quagmire, adding that he was ready for negotiations, but only according to the constitution and law. Mr Khan further stated, "We will talk with all the parties that will be geared up to stand against the conspiracy".

Taking a swipe at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Mr Khan said, "The PML-N is resorted to the old tactics against the judiciary in a bid to escape the elections."

"I want the nation to get ready to pour onto the streets in connection with defending the supremacy of the constitution, democracy, and law," he added.

Mr Khan urged the lawyer community to play its role in defending the supremacy of the constitution and law, like they did back in 2007.