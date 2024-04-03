Addressing extremism

I am writing to draw attention to a pressing issue that demands our collective concern and action: extremism in Pakistan. It is no secret that our nation has grappled with the detrimental effects of extremist ideologies for far too long, causing immense suffering and hindering progress on multiple fronts. Extremism not only threatens the stability and harmony of our society but also undermines our global reputation and economic growth. The recent spate of violent incidents and radicalization efforts underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to combat this menace. However, tackling extremism requires more than just security measures. It demands a multifaceted approach that addresses the root causes, including socio-economic disparities, lack of education, and political marginalization.
As citizens of Pakistan, it is incumbent upon us to stand united against extremism and promote a vision of peace, moderation, and progress. This requires the concerted efforts of government, civil society, religious leaders, and the media. Let us not allow extremism to define our nation’s narrative. Together, let us strive for a Pakistan where all individuals can live freely and pursue their dreams without fear of violence or discrimination.
RAFIA FAYYAZ,
Gujrat.