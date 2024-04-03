Addressing extremism

I am writing to draw attention to a pressing issue that demands our collective concern and action: extremism in Pakistan. It is no se­cret that our nation has grappled with the detrimental effects of ex­tremist ideologies for far too long, causing immense suffering and hindering progress on multiple fronts. Extremism not only threat­ens the stability and harmony of our society but also undermines our global reputation and econom­ic growth. The recent spate of vio­lent incidents and radicalization efforts underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to combat this menace. However, tackling extremism requires more than just security measures. It de­mands a multifaceted approach that addresses the root causes, including socio-economic dispar­ities, lack of education, and politi­cal marginalization.

As citizens of Pakistan, it is in­cumbent upon us to stand united against extremism and promote a vision of peace, moderation, and progress. This requires the con­certed efforts of government, civ­il society, religious leaders, and the media. Let us not allow extremism to define our nation’s narrative. To­gether, let us strive for a Pakistan where all individuals can live freely and pursue their dreams without fear of violence or discrimination.

RAFIA FAYYAZ,

Gujrat.