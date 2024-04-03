Wednesday, April 03, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Addressing extremism

April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

I am writing to draw attention to a pressing issue that demands our collective concern and action: extremism in Pakistan. It is no se­cret that our nation has grappled with the detrimental effects of ex­tremist ideologies for far too long, causing immense suffering and hindering progress on multiple fronts. Extremism not only threat­ens the stability and harmony of our society but also undermines our global reputation and econom­ic growth. The recent spate of vio­lent incidents and radicalization efforts underscores the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy to combat this menace. However, tackling extremism requires more than just security measures. It de­mands a multifaceted approach that addresses the root causes, including socio-economic dispar­ities, lack of education, and politi­cal marginalization.

As citizens of Pakistan, it is in­cumbent upon us to stand united against extremism and promote a vision of peace, moderation, and progress. This requires the con­certed efforts of government, civ­il society, religious leaders, and the media. Let us not allow extremism to define our nation’s narrative. To­gether, let us strive for a Pakistan where all individuals can live freely and pursue their dreams without fear of violence or discrimination.

China condemns attack on Iranian embassy in Syria

RAFIA FAYYAZ,

Gujrat.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-04-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1712033697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024