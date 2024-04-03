Wednesday, April 03, 2024
Army, Wapda clinch All Pakistan Ramadan Cup Basketball titles

Our Staff Reporter
April 03, 2024
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE   -  Unbeatable Pakistan Army and Wapda A clinched departmental categories wom­en’s and men’s titles respectively in the All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament that concluded at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. In the wom­en’s final, Pakistan Army,displaying excep­tional skills and tenacity, outpaced Lycans A Club by 12-5 points. Aamina Mohsin of Army emerged as the player of the night, contributing a stellar performance with 8 points along with Hadiya with 3 points. ForLycans A, Mahrukh Ali scored 3 points. 

In the men’s departmental final,Wapda A proved strong enough against Wapda B,thumping them by 21- 10 points. Wapda ace players Kaleemul­lah and Zain ul Hasan again led the winning side by scoring 9 and 7 points respectively while Amir Farooq scored 6 points for the losing side. 

Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) President Brig (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor was the chief guest atthe concluding ceremony and gave away winning trophies and cash re­wards to the winning teams. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Paki­stan Basketball Federation Associate Secretary and organizing committee secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, FBBA President Ejaz Rafi Butt, PBBF Chairman selec­tion committee Col(R) Shujaat Ali Rana, national coach Malik Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Azam Dar and other digni­taries were also present on the occasion. 

Earlier in the semifinals,Wapda A se­cured victory against Army A by 18-16 points and Wapda B registered victory against Army C by 21-19 points in depart­mental category while Army beat Lycans C by 12-11 points and Lycans A beat Lycans B by 10-5 points in women’s category. 

The 3x3 All Pakistan Ramadan Cup is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration of basketball and its rap­idly growing format, 3x3, which has been gaining international acclaim and popularity. The event is set to provide a significant boost to the sport’s visibil­ity and interest among the youth and sports enthusiasts across Pakistan.

