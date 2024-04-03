Army, Wapda clinch All Pakistan Ramadan Cup Basketball titles

LAHORE - Unbeatable Pakistan Army and Wapda A clinched departmental categories women’s and men’s titles respectively in the All Pakistan 3x3 Ramadan Cup Basketball Tournament that concluded at Pakistan Sports Complex Islamabad. In the women’s final, Pakistan Army,displaying exceptional skills and tenacity, outpaced Lycans A Club by 12-5 points. Aamina Mohsin of Army emerged as the player of the night, contributing a stellar performance with 8 points along with Hadiya with 3 points. ForLycans A, Mahrukh Ali scored 3 points.
In the men’s departmental final,Wapda A proved strong enough against Wapda B,thumping them by 21- 10 points. Wapda ace players Kaleemullah and Zain ul Hasan again led the winning side by scoring 9 and 7 points respectively while Amir Farooq scored 6 points for the losing side.
Pakistan Basketball Federation (PBBF) President Brig (R) Muhammad Iftikhar Mansoor was the chief guest atthe concluding ceremony and gave away winning trophies and cash rewards to the winning teams. Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy Director General Muhammad Saeed Akhtar, Pakistan Basketball Federation Associate Secretary and organizing committee secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, FBBA President Ejaz Rafi Butt, PBBF Chairman selection committee Col(R) Shujaat Ali Rana, national coach Malik Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Azam Dar and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.
Earlier in the semifinals,Wapda A secured victory against Army A by 18-16 points and Wapda B registered victory against Army C by 21-19 points in departmental category while Army beat Lycans C by 12-11 points and Lycans A beat Lycans B by 10-5 points in women’s category.
The 3x3 All Pakistan Ramadan Cup is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration of basketball and its rapidly growing format, 3x3, which has been gaining international acclaim and popularity. The event is set to provide a significant boost to the sport’s visibility and interest among the youth and sports enthusiasts across Pakistan.