Police book beauty salon owner on charges of beating wives of PTI former MPs

ISLAMABAD - Police have booked a female owner of a beauty salon along with staffers and security guards under multiple charges allegedly for torturing three customers for raising objections over hair cutting and snatching cash, gold chain and oth­er stuff, informed sources on Tuesday.

The case was registered with Police Station (PS) Shalimar on complaint of Rabia Malik against the female owner and other staffers of beauty salon un­der sections 382/506ii/354/147 and 149 of PPC, they said. A security guard of the beauty salon, located at Sector E-11/2, has been arrested by police and later sent him to Adiala Jail on 14-day of judicial remand, the said.

However, the beauty salon owner appeared in a video, shared on social media, saying she is innocent and the police implicated her and her staff­ers in a bogus case on pressure of Qa­sim Suri, PTI leader and former Dep­uty Speaker National Assembly and another MNA Shabbir Qureshi -- hus­bands of the two women involved in attacking her and other staffers in­side the parlour for not applying hair colour of their choice. She appealed Prime Minister of Pakistan and Interi­or Minister to come forward to rescue her from police investigators.

According to sources, a female citizen namely Rabia Malik, resident of Bhara Kahu, lodged a complaint with PS Shal­imar stating she along with her sister Fatima and friend Maleeha went to a beauty salon located in Sector E-11/2 for hair cutting. She alleged the staffers of the beauty salon had not cut their hair properly on which they raised ob­jection. She added a lady present there and claiming to be owner of the salon slapped and used abusive language against her. Seeing her in action, the applicant said her other staffers also pounced upon us to beat us.

“The salon owner summoned 5 to 6 males and a security guard point­ed gun on us and threatened to fire,” she said adding that the men also mis­behaved with them. “We hardly man­aged to escape from parlour when a staffer of salon snatched my purse containing cash Rs 100000, ATM card and CNIC whereas she also pulled gold chain from neck of her sister Fatima. The applicant requested police to reg­ister case and to arrest the accused. While taking action, Shalimar police registered case against beauty parlour owner and other staffers and began investigation, sources said.