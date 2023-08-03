Wahab Riaz inaugurates Nutrition and Health Assessment Screening Camp   

LAHORE - Adviser to Chief Minister Punjab on Sports and Youth Affairs Wahab Riaz inaugurated the Nutrition and Health Assessment Screening Camp at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday. Director General Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik, Director Youth Affairs Syed Umair Hassan, Administrator NPSC Gymnasium Hall Mustfa Shah, Assistant Director Social Welfare Faizan Amjad and other officials were also present on this occasion. The camp is being organised by Punjab Sports Department with the collaboration of Social Welfare Department Punjab where over 30 nutrition experts conduct different screening tests of young participants of SBP Summer Camp. Wahab Riaz and Director General Social Welfare Mudassar Riaz Malik inspected the health screening process at different stalls, where health experts and nutritionists briefed them about the health screening procedure and its different phases. Talking to media, Wahab Riaz said that regular health screening is very important for young athletes belonging to different games. “The nutrition requirements do change in a child with the growth level and he/she requires a different kind of diet and other healthcares as per his/her age group.” Wahab further said that the purpose of Nutrition and Health Assessment Screening Camp is to assess the health and fitness of young athletes. “This is a very major development and through regular health assessment of our youth, we can produce a crop of hundred percent fit athletes,” he added. “If a child wants to play sports in the future, he must pay attention to his diet. These screening tests will reveal any deficiency in the children and then we can treat and feed these kids accordingly.”