ISLAMABAD - Art and culture of Sindh were celebrated at the ongoing Lok Mela here on Friday where artisans from Sindh, at their cultural pavilions, became a major attraction for the visitors. The 10-day Lok Mela being held here at Shakarparian has entered its last phase. It provided the residents of Islamabad and Rawalpindi to entertain themselves with the art and culture of Pakistan in a single place. While visiting the festival grounds, one can see an aesthetically designed Sindh pavilion depicting the rich culture of the land of Sufi saints. Sindh is famous for a wide range of folk crafts like lacquer art, farasi weaving (floor rug), blue pottery, Sindhi embroidery, Ajrak block printing, ralli (applique work), tie-dye, khes weaving, woodwork, Thari embroidery, and several others, which all have been beautifully showcased here. Prominent among the artisans is Khan Chand who excels in Sindhi Jutti (Shoe) making. He is 67 years old with a standing experience of 42 years. He attained mastery in this field from his father who was also an accomplished master craftsman. He creates exquisite Sindhi shoes which are famous all over Sindh. He uses pure leather, cotton and silk thread etc. for making this beautiful craft with unmatched quality not found anywhere in the province. He has trained a number of students in his native town. He has also been attending various festivals and exhibitions organized locally as well as at federal level including Lok Mela for the last 35 years. The artisans who were seen displaying their craftsmanship include Nadia, Gul Khatoon, and Shahzadi in ralli making, Anila Channa and Ghulam Muhammad in khes, and lungi weaving. Rahiba in date palm leaf work, Faqeer Muhammad in pottery marking, Sabreen Solangi in Moenjodaro replica, Shahzad Khan in Farasi weaving, Fida Hussain and Ghulam Nabi in Ajrak making. The other features of the Sindh pavilion include a book stall arranged by the Sindh cultural department, Sindhi bangles, Larkana Mawa (khoya), and Shikarpuri achar (pickle) among others. The pavilion held a cultural evening on 2nd December at Lok Virsa Open Air Theatre which featured eminent artists from Sindh province.