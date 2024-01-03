IHC bars police, admin from using force against Baloch protesters in Islamabad

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday barred the administration and police in the federal capital from removing the Baloch demonstrators protesting outside the National Press Club by force.

IHC judge Mohsin Akhtar Kayani issued the order while taking up a petition – filed by Baloch activist Sammi Deen Baloch – concerning the alleged harassment and use of force against the Baloch protesters.

The judge also summoned the deputy commissioner (DC) and senior superintendent of police (Operations) on the next hearing on Jan 5.

Several Baloch families have been protesting against alleged extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances outside the National Press Club.

At the outset of proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Ataullah Kundi, informed the court that Baloch families had staged a sit-in outside the press club in Islamabad, and police had arrested several women and children before the court ordered their release.

He contended that the Islamabad police were harassing the protesters.

When the judge questioned whether or not the protesters were advancing somewhere other than their venue, he was told that the protesters were not advancing anywhere.

Later, Justice Kayani issued orders barring the authorities from harassing and removing the Baloch protesters by force.

He also summoned the DC and SSP Operations on the next hearing, Jan 5.