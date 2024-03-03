PML-N leader seeks probe into KP Assembly commotion

PESHAWAR - Expressing condemnation for the recent outbreak of hooliganism and alleged physical and verbal abuse against a female lawmaker from their party during a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Na­tional Assembly Amir Muqam has demanded action against the individuals affiliated with Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) involved in the incident.

Addressing the media at a press conference in the Peshawar Press Club, Muqam denounced the actions of what he described as “PTI thugs,” alleging that they resorted to hurling abusive language at PML-N law­maker Sobia Shahid, as well as throwing shoes and objects at her, while also directing derogatory re­marks towards other opposition members.

Accompanied by PML-N Member Provincial Assem­bly Sobia Shahid, Women Wing General Secretary Fa­rah Khan, and others, Muqam disclosed that they had formally lodged a complaint at the East Cantt Police Station, urging the registration of a case against the unruly attendees of the assembly session.

Expressing his intention to escalate the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency and other law-en­forcement agencies if prompt action was not taken by the police to file a First Information Report against the violent PTI workers, Muqam underscored that the events transpiring on the legislative assembly floor that day, particularly against a female lawmak­er, brought disgrace upon the entire Pakhtun com­munity, both nationally and internationally.