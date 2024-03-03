Sunday, March 03, 2024
PML-N leader seeks probe into KP Assembly commotion

Our Staff Reporter
March 03, 2024
PESHAWAR  -  Expressing condemnation for the recent outbreak of hooliganism and alleged physical and verbal abuse against a female lawmaker from their party during a session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Pa­kistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member Na­tional Assembly Amir Muqam has demanded action against the individuals affiliated with Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf (PTI) involved in the incident.

Addressing the media at a press conference in the Peshawar Press Club, Muqam denounced the actions of what he described as “PTI thugs,” alleging that they resorted to hurling abusive language at PML-N law­maker Sobia Shahid, as well as throwing shoes and objects at her, while also directing derogatory re­marks towards other opposition members.

Accompanied by PML-N Member Provincial Assem­bly Sobia Shahid, Women Wing General Secretary Fa­rah Khan, and others, Muqam disclosed that they had formally lodged a complaint at the East Cantt Police Station, urging the registration of a case against the unruly attendees of the assembly session.

Committee formed to probe irregularities in Education Department

Expressing his intention to escalate the matter to the Federal Investigation Agency and other law-en­forcement agencies if prompt action was not taken by the police to file a First Information Report against the violent PTI workers, Muqam underscored that the events transpiring on the legislative assembly floor that day, particularly against a female lawmak­er, brought disgrace upon the entire Pakhtun com­munity, both nationally and internationally.

Our Staff Reporter

