Share:

The UN urged a 'thorough investigation' Tuesday into the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan.

Adnan, a prominent Islamic Jihad group figure, who became a symbol of Palestinian resistance to Israeli detention policies, died earlier in the day after an 86-day hunger strike against his detention without trial or charge.

“Israeli authorities must ensure that the circumstances of his death are thoroughly investigated,” UN deputy spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

“The secretary-general reiterates his call on Israel to end the practice of administrative detention. All those held in administrative detention should be promptly charged and tried in a court of law or released without delay,” he said.