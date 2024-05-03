969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Plant shut down after developing a new fault

ISLAMABAD - The 969 MW-Neelum Jhelum Plant has been completely shut down, after it developed a new fault within 11 months of the resumption of power generation. After remaining closed for around 11 months, owing to developing a fault, the 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant had resumed electricity generation in August 2023, however, once again it has been shut down due to another fault. The plant has been shut down yesterday for physical inspection of its head race tunnel to locate the problem which led to decrease in pressure a month ago, said Water and Power Development Authority here. Once the problem is traced, a comprehensive plan will be chalked out in coordination with the Project Consultants and the international experts for undertaking remedial works to rectify the issue.

Earlier, the plant was shut down in July 2022 owing to major cracks in its 3.5km tailrace tunnel (TRT), which was repaired in 11 months. After completion of the repair and rehabilitation work in August 2023, the power generation from the project was resumed. However, the project had attained its maximum 969MW capacity on March 29,2024, just days before it had developed a fresh fault. According to the details, a sudden change in the head race tunnel pressure was observed on April 2, 2024. As per the advice of the Project Consultants for safety of head race tunnel, the project management kept operating the plant at a restricted generation of 530MW since April 6 to monitor fluctuation in the head race tunnel pressure. The Neelum Jhelum Hydropower continued generating about 530 MW electricity till April 29 without any issue. However, at 2257 hours on April 29, further change in the head race tunnel pressure was observed. Subsequently, the generation was gradually reduced but the pressure could not sustain within the safe limits as per the advice of the project consultants.

Keeping in view the safety of the head race tunnel and the power house, the plant was shut down at 0600 hours on May 1 for physical inspection of the head race tunnel to identify the problem of reduced pressure. Consequent upon the detailed discussion with the Consultants for dewatering of the 48 Km-long tunnel, the intake gates at the dam site were lowered for flushing of the de-sanders. The dewatering started from the power house side on the same day. The dewatering will be executed with intervals for safety of the tunnel.

It is important to note that Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project has been constructed in a weak geological and seismic-prone area. It has a 51.5 Km-long tunnel system. Its head race tunnel is 48 Km long, while the tail race tunnel is 3.5 Km-long. About 90% of the project is underground.