Indonesian diplomat briefed on PRCS operations

May 03, 2024
ISLAMABAD    -    Counsellor of Indonesian Embassy, Mr. Rahmat Hindiyarta Kosuma, visited the headquarters of the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) on Thursday, where he met with Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari.

The meeting aimed at fostering cooperation, particularly in the humanitarian sector, and to exchange perspectives on a range of topics concerning the welfare of humanity.

During the visit, Secretary General of the PRCS, Muhammad Abaidullah Khan, provided Rahmat Hindiyarta Kosuma with a detailed overview of PRCS programs and ongoing humanitarian endeavours. The Indonesian Counsellor was briefed on the Red Crescent’s services during natural disasters and emergencies, including insights into the 2022 monsoon flood response and the ongoing recovery efforts in affected areas.

Rahmat Hindiyarta Kosuma commended the Red Crescent’s services, recognizing Chairman Sardar Shahid Ahmed Laghari’s leadership in advancing humanitarian initiatives. In discussions with media representatives alongside Secretary General Muhammad Abidullah Khan, the Indonesian Counsellor reiterated Indonesia’s commitment to continued collaboration with the PRCS in the humanitarian sector. He expressed readiness to further strengthen the existing bond between the two countries.

Secretary General Muhammad Abaidullah Khan expressed gratitude for Indonesia’s support, particularly in organizing blood donation camps at the embassy. He proposed establishing collaboration with the Indonesia Red Cross Society to bolster the PRCS through financial and technical assistance, enhancing its capacity to address humanitarian challenges more effectively.

He further highlighted the positive trajectory of PRCS relations with diplomatic missions, asserting that collaboration with the Indonesian Embassy reflects a commendable synergy.

Rahmat Hindiyarta Kosuma concluded his visit by touring the library and leaving his impressions in the visitor’s book.

The visit underscores the commitment of both institutions to bolster cooperation in humanitarian endeavours and signifies a significant step towards strengthening bilateral relations.

