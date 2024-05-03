PTA deliberating on FBR's SIM block decision

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is currently deliberating on a recent decision made by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and is engaged with cellular mobile operators and concerned stakeholders on the matter.

“Our foremost objective is to uphold compliance within regulatory framework and relevant legal provisions while safeguarding the interests of telecom consumers” the PTA said in a statement on Thursday.

The PTA further said any progress updates on the matter will be conveyed accordingly.

In a bid to tighten the screw on non-filers, FBR has decided to block the mobile SIMs of 506,000 non-filers. It has issued the Income Tax General Order to materialise the initiative.

As per the order, the FBR has identified those people whose income tax returns have not been filed.

“Despite being able to pay income tax, they are not filing returns and therefore they are not included in FBR Active Tax Payers List,” the statement added.

According to the FBR, the mobile phone connections of those who have not filed income tax returns could be closed any time.