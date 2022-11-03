Share:

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan and several other PTI leaders were injured after a man opened fire near the PTI reception camp at Allahwala Chowk during party’s long march.

According to details, unidentified assailants opened fire on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container near the Allahwala Chowk in Wazirabad, injuring six people and killing one.

PTI Secretay General Asad Umar confirmed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was injured in a targeted attack during long march.

“Imran Khan is being shifted to Lahore for medical treatment,” said Asad Umar, adding that other PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Ahmed Chatta and Umar Dar were also injured as a result of firing during PTI long march.

The person who fired the gunshots has been arrested.

PTI leader Faisal Javed Khan, who got injured during the attack, confirmed that a party worker or official is killed in the attack and several others were injured. He requested the nation to pray for the injured and pray for the safety of all including party chief Imran Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the firing incident near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad and summoned a report from Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

He also directed the interior minister to summon a report from the Punjab chief secretary and IGP Punjab.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s press conference on his recent trip to China had been postponed in light on the attack on PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has taken notice of the firing incident near PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s container in Wazirabad and instructed the provincial IGP to submit a report after thorough investigation.

“Those behind this incident will be brought to justice soon and the injured will be provided the best medical care,” the chief minister said.