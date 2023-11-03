FG/Din Polo earn main final spot in UBL Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup

LAHORE-FG/Din Polo earned a place in the main final of the 10th Shah Rafi Alam Polo Cup 2023, sponsored by United Bank Limited, after a commanding 10-5 victory over Master Paints here at the Lahore Polo Club ground.

FG/Din Polo players showcased exceptional teamwork and individual brilliance, with Juan Cruz Greguol, Mumtaz Abbas Niazi, and Mian Abbas Mukhtar each contributing a remarkable three goals. Not to be outdone, AmirrezaBehboudi shone for Master Paints with three goals, while Agha Musa Ali Khan added two goals to their tally.

In the tournament’s earlier match, DS Polo/Sheikhoo made their way into the subsidiary final by overpowering Newage Cables/Master Paints with a resounding score of 12-7. Argentine sensation, Nicholas Roberts, led the charge for DS/Sheikhoo with a phenomenal eight-goal performance. Meanwhile, Col Omar Minhas and Daniyal Sheikh struck two goals each to bolster their side’s victory. Hamza Mawaz Khan stood out for Newage Cables/Master Paints with a valiant six goals, and Alman Jalil Azam added one more to their scorecard.

Friday (today) promises to deliver another day of exhilarating polo action, with two pivotal matches on the horizon. The first match will feature a face-off between Rijas Polo and Diamond Paints teams at 2:30 PM while Remounts will go head-to-head with Pebble Breaker at 3:30 PM.