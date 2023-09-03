Karachi police arrest woman who threw toddler from 6th floor

A mother, who threw her newborn baby from the sixth floor of a building in Karachi, has been arrested by police.

According to details, a woman threw her toddler from the sixth floor of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad No.4.

The police have arrested the woman, who is said to be a drug addict and mentally challenged. The lady is divorced and living in her brother’s house.According to police, the woman will be checked by a psychiatric doctor۔

In one such incident in 2021, a woman jumped off from a six-storey building along with a minor girl in Karachi after it emerged that she was locked in a room by her family over drug-addiction.

According to police, the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal block 13-D of the city, where a woman in her early 30’s jumped off from the sixth floor of a building along with a two-year-old child.

Narrating the incident, the eye-witnesses said that the woman initially threw her mobile phone from the sixth floor, attracting attention from the passers-by.