Thursday, April 04, 2024
FIA nabs swindlerfor falsely promising Canadian jobs,duping millions

Our Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

MULTAN   -  The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) appre­hended a fraudster involved in minting money to provide citizens employment in Canada. The al­leged accused Khizer Hayyat Syal was arrested from Khanewal. He is said to have minted Rs14.9 million from the complainant, Khizer Hayyat Syal for send­ing him and the family to Canada against a lucrative employment opportunity. The money was taken from time to time instead of wholesome from the complainant, it was said. The accused went into hid­ing after receiving the money. However, on Wednes­day, he was arrested and an investigation started.

