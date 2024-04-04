IHC orders removal of Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered to remove former PTI leader and ex-Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL), ARY News reported.

As per details, IHC judge Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz heard the petition filed by Mazari seeking removal of her name from the ECL.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Prosecutor Rafi Maqsood informed the court that the accountability bureau recommended removing Shireen Mazari’s name from ECL in March, as she is not an accused in the £190 million case.

The Assistant Attorney General stated that the Prime Minister also informed through a letter on March 27.

Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz said that the cabinet has other tasks to do, let the court do this for he cabinet’s assistance.

Earlier, Former PTI leader and ex-Federal Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court seeking the removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

Soon after the May 9 riots, last year, the former federal minister announced to quit PTI and politics altogether.

On May 23, 2023, Shireen Mazari condemned the May 9 riots, saying that she had always opposed violence.

She reasoned her decision of quitting politics with deteriorating health conditions following her 12-day detention post May 9 riots when protesters took to the streets across the country after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested from the court premises in Islamabad.

Last year, the IHC ordered the removal of her name from the ECL. The court, in its December 2 verdict, said that Mazari was not declared absconder in any case.

The IHC ordered the director general of Immigration and Passports to remove her name from the ECL which imposes travel restrictions on individuals.