Man arrested for raping teenager observing Aitkaf in Muzaffargarh mosque

Web Desk
9:21 PM | April 04, 2024
Police on Thursday arrested a man suspected of raping a 13-year-old boy during his observance of Aitkaf in Muzaffargarh.

A spokesperson for the Muzaffargarh Police confirmed the arrest, stating that the suspect was arrested from Kot Addu district within 24 hours of the registration of the case.

Waseem Gopang said that the suspect had initially evaded capture, but was later apprehended by a police team led by Shahid Rizwan, the station house officer (SHO).

"The individual stands accused of sexually assaulting a minor boy who was observing Aitkaf," he added.

Reportedly, the incident occurred at a mosque in Sanawan Bukhi Chowk where the victim was observing Aitkaf. The suspect, who was also observing Aitkaf, committed the assault.

Initially, the suspect managed to flee while reportedly threatening the mosque's imam with severe consequences. The victim was subsequently taken to a hospital for medical examination.

An FIR was lodged by the victim's father under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

According to the FIR, the suspect threatened the victim with dire consequences if he disclosed the incident and subsequently threatened the victim's father and witnesses upon being confronted.

The NCRC, in a Facebook post, shared details of the case, affirming their active involvement in coordinating with the district police office in Muzaffargarh to ensure the apprehension of the offender.

The NCRC reiterated its commitment to ensuring justice prevails and the offender is held accountable.

