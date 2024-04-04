Thursday, April 04, 2024
Training workshop for investigation officers conducted

Staff Reporter
April 04, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

SARGODHA   -   Sargodha Police had organised a day long train­ing workshop dedicated to enhancing the skills of po­lice investigation officers and fostering a more pro­fessional approach to han­dling investigation cases. The initiative, driven by the directives of District Po­lice Officer (DPO) Sargodha Muhammad Faisal kamran, aimed to implement capaci­ty-building programmes for the force’s investigation of­ficers, emphasising the need for a professional approach in dealing with various cases. The training work­shop took place at the Police Lines Headquarters here on Wednesday. As part of the programme, esteemed judg­es and lawyers were invited as guest speakers to deliver lectures and provide insights on the improvements in in­vestigations post the imple­mentation of Police Order 2002, basic and advanced investigation techniques, the Pakistan Penal Code, and crime scene investigation.

Staff Reporter

