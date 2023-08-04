Lohi Bher police nab 89 criminals

ISLAMABAD-The officials of Police Station Lohi Bher have arrested 89 outlaws involved in a series of criminal activities during the last months, a Police Public Relations Officer said on Thursday.

He said that, the Lohi Bher police station teams also recovered looted valuables worth Rs 19.9 million including gold ornaments, mobile phones, vehicles and motorcycles. While drugs, liquor, dagger and weapons with ammunition also recovered from their possession.

According to the details, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, special tasks were assigned to the zonal DPO’s and Police teams to arrest those involved in heinous crime and recover the looted items from their possession.

Following these directions, the Lohi Bher Police Station teams conducted a massive crackdown against the criminal elements and succeeded in apprehending 89 criminals during the last month. Police teams also recovered gold ornaments, vehicles, motorbikes, mobile phones, hashish, heroin, liquor, dagger and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

While 11 proclaimed offenders and court absconders were also arrested during this period. Seven professional baggers and their handlers were also arrested during the special campaign against them.

CPO/ DIG Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari Islamabad said that it is the prime responsibility of police to provide relief to the citizens and every possible effort would be made to ensure it. Safety of lives and property of the citizens is the prime responsibility of Islamabad capital police. Citizens are also requested to report any suspicious activity to nearest police stations or at emergency helpline Pucar-15.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Capital Police Anti robbery and dacoity unit (ARDU) has arrested two notorious members of a drug smuggler gang involved in supplying drugs to posh sectors and societies in Islamabad and recovered 37.8 kg hashish from their possession, he said.

He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police has intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, a Anti robbery and dacoity unit (ARDU) Police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two notorious members of a drug smuggler gang involved in supplying drugs to posh sectors and societies in Islamabad. Police team also recovered 37.8 kilogram hashish from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Munir and Sahar Gul. Case has been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The Capital Police Officer (CPO/ DIG) Operations Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of the police team and further directed to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.”