PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu Bypass but refuses to perform groundbreaking of Serena Chowk Underpass

ISLAMABAD-The city managers landed into trouble on Thursday when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated the Bhara Kahu Bypass but refused to perform ground breaking of Serena Chowk Underpass besides all arrangements.

It was all set to perform ground breaking for said project followed by an inauguration of Bhara Kahu Bypass Project.

However, Prime Minister has become surprised, when he was briefed by the Chairman CDA that a contract to construct Serena Chowk Underpass is given to Railway Constructions Pakistan Limited (RAILCOP)— a subsidiary of Pakistan Railway.

He wondered how a ministry could construct a bridge as he maintained that it is not the job of government. Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal has tried to explain the company’s profile but Shehbaz Sharif has asked him to drop the project and go into the fresh tendering process.

The Company’s Head struggled to clarify that his company has the required expertise and informed the Prime Minister that it had constructed several bridges in past but prime minister left the venue without performing groundbreaking and sought a briefing over the project on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention here that the RAILCOP has emerged as a new competitor in government owned entities as earlier only National Logistics Cell and Frontier Works Organisation were getting multi billion contracts from CDA without open competition under rule 42/F of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority Rules.

Later, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Bhara Kahu Bypass where he has urged the nation to make determined and concerted efforts to make Pakistan regain its grandeur and stature and compete with the world.

Started in October 2022, the project was executed by NLC within nine months time, costing Rs 6.25 billion. It has removed a major bottleneck for millions of commuters travelling to Muree, Kashmir, and Galliyat from across the destination, besides remarkably reducing their travel time.

The prime minister said the project should have been completed years ago but the incumbent conceived it and managed to accomplish it within nine months despite challenges including land dispute with Quaid-i-Azam University which was settled through court.

The prime minister said he had given a three-month target for the project completion which was also achievable had there been no challenges.

He said the government completed the Metro Bus Project within no time which had been suspended by the previous government.

He told the gathering that the after the opening of LCs the environment-friendly electric buses were set to reach Islamabad for the facilitation of the residents of Islamabad.