PESHAWAR - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) president Muhammad Ishaq and the Ambassador of Uzbekistan in Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov agreed to organize trade exhibitions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the republic of Uzbekistan to further strengthen Pak-Uzbek bilateral trade relations. The agreement was reached during a meeting of the SCCI delegation led by its president Muhammad Ishaq with the ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan in the Uzbek embassy in Islamabad, said a press release on Saturday. The SCCI chief said that their plans would play a vital role in boosting bilateral trade and economic relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan. he asserted that business-to-business meetings, trade exhibitions and exploiting the potentials of both countries are part of our holistic programme. Talking about impediments in bilateral trade, Shahid hussain said transit charges on coal importing from Uzbekistan and Tajikistan via Afghanistan have been increased by $50-55 per ton from the previous $8-11per ton, which negatively impacted mutual trade between the two countries.