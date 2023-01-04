Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will co-host, along with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, an international conference on ‘Climate Resilient Pakistan’ in Geneva on January 9.

At the conference, the prime minister will outline Pakistan’s vision for rehabilitating the affected population and reconstructing the damaged infrastructure in a resilient manner, with the support of development partners, and the country’s transition towards a more dynamic and sustainable economic development model.

“Pakistan will present the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Framework (4RF) at the Conference, and seek international support and long-term partnerships for its implementation,” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release on Wednesday.

The conference programme will feature a high-level opening segment, to be co-chaired by the prime minister and the UN secretary general, followed by the official launch of the 4RF document and partner support announcements.

The prime minister and the UN secretary-general will also hold a joint press stakeout.

Heads of states and governments, ministers and high-level representatives from several countries and international financial institutions, foundations and funds, as well as from international development organisations, private sector, civil society and INGOs will participate in the conference.