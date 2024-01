President Dr. Arif Alvi has approved the reconstitution of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Islamabad High Court Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri has been made the Chairman of the Tribunal. Justice Babar Sattar and Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan will be its members.

The President approved the reorganization under Section 3 of the Islamabad Subordinate Judiciary Service Tribunal Act, 2016.