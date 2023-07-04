Mayor vows to make Hyderabad ‘clean, green’

HYDERABAD-Mayor Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) Kashif Khan Shoro has said that all departments of HMC have completed preparations in the wake of monsoon rainfall likely to start in a couple of days. Mayor directed to ensure the availability of necessary instruments and attendance of employees besides keeping the electric, workshop and health departments functional. He said that as we ensured cleanliness drive and disposal of the offal of sacrificial animals on Eid-ul-Azha with mutual cooperation and no complaint had been received from Hyderabad, Latifabad and Qasimabad regarding laxity in removing offal, now we should pay attention to public complaints and problems should be resolved at earliest.

Mayor also directed the public health department to start de-silting from nullahs, ensure cleanliness and clear sewerage water if accumulated on roads. He said that the Staff of Solid Waste was working regularly with responsibility while anti-dengue, Malaria staff under the supervision of public health officers was not only engaged in the collection of offal but also carrying out fumigation in dumping points in different areas of Latifabad and different areas of the city. Meanwhile, the directives of the Mayor’s campaign against stray dogs was being continued so that citizens could be protected from dog bites as well as providing them with a healthy and pleasant environment.