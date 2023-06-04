Sunday, June 04, 2023
13 gamblers booked during raid

June 04, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI - Police have arrested 13 gamblers and recovered stake money of Rs 128,000, 4 stolen motorcycles and 12 mobile phones from their possession during the crackdown here on Saturday.

Wah Cantt police conducted a raid and held 13 gamblers who were identified as Khizer, Zafar, Abid, Adnan, Imtiaz, Bashir, Chanzeb, Junaid, Shahbaz, Shaukat, Daniyal, Matlab and Tayyab. Police have registered separate cases against all of them and started investigations.

SP Muhammad Waqas Khan, while appreciating the performance of police team, said that gambling was the root of other social evils and strict action would be continued against such anti-social elements.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi police have arrested three drug dealers and recovered more than 03 kg of drugs from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, the drug dealers were arrested from different areas of city.

