Delivery of ration bags under Ramazan package from tomorrow

SARGODHA - The delivery of ration bags to deserving people at their doorsteps in Sargodha would start from tomorrow (March 5) across Sargodha division under the Punjab government’s ‘Nigehban Ramzan Package’.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Commissioner Sargodha Division Muham­mad Ajmal Bhatti said that the ration bags would be delivered to over five and a half lakh deserving people across the division. He said that the Punjab Food Au­thority had been given task for checking the quality of all food items. The QR code on all ration bags will be scanned from the identity card and given to the con­cerned person.

People could contact as­sistant commissioner’s of­fice in case of any problem or absence of the person concerned. The verification of deserving people has been completed through Benazir Income Support Programme and Nadra data. He said the ration bags in­cluded 10-kg flour, 2-kg sugar, 2-kg and 2-kg rice.

As many as 1,67145 peo­ple in Sargodha district, 1,13765 deserving people in Khushab district 1,12889 people in Mianwali district and 121240 people in Bhak­kar will be able to benefit from the scheme. Ajmal said that all record will be com­piled in the Assistant Com­missioner’s office while third party audit of the en­tire scheme will also be con­ducted. The district admin­istration, food department, food authority will jointly carry out this noble cause.

A Ramazan Bazaar will be set up in Company Bagh in Sargodha, he concluded.

ARRANGEMENTS FOR RAMAZAN PACKAGE DIS­TRIBUTION REVIEWED

Commissioner Ajamal Bhatti along with Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali visited Government Jamia Girls High School and re­viewed arrangements for the Ramazan package. The commissioner directed to keep the ration bags in a safe place. On the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mary­am Nawaz Sharif, the ration will be distributed door to door to beneficiaries.

The commissioner also inspected the verification process of the beneficiaries on the spot. The distribu­tion of food hampers will be completed from March 5 to 15. Each food hamper contains 2 kg quality rice, 2 kg ghee, 2 kg sugar, 2 kg gram flour and 10 kg flour. The officials also directed the staffers for ensuring the transparency of the pro­gram along with the quality of essential items. The com­missioner also hold a meet­ing with deputy commis­sioners also on Sunday. He said that in all the four dis­tricts, 100% verification of ration beneficiaries should be completed by tomorrow. The distribution of ration will start from March 5.