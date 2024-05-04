4 more matches decided in NCC 2023 Final Round

Four matches were played on the fourth day of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023 final round at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad.

In the first match, Wapda secured a 3-0 victory over Pakistan Police. Alamghir netted two goals, while Shayek Dost contributed with one.

In the second match, Asia Ghee Mills emerged triumphant against Pak Railways with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Muhammad Suleman Ali's lone goal.

In the third match, WSTC edged past Otto Crains with a scoreline of 3-2. Raza showcased his prowess with a brace, while Zaid added another goal for WSTC. However, Muhammad Saad and Saddam Hussain's goals for Otto Crains remained in vain.

In the fourth match, SA Gardens clinched a hard-fought 3-2 victory over PAF. Murtaza Hussain found the net twice for SA Gardens, with Samnan adding another. Meanwhile, Haseeb and Fasil managed to score one goal each for PAF.