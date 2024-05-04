Saturday, May 04, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

4 more matches decided in NCC 2023 Final Round

4 more matches decided in NCC 2023 Final Round
Web Sports Desk
7:09 PM | May 04, 2024
Sports

Four matches were played on the fourth day of the National Challenge Cup (NCC) 2023 final round at Jinnah Sports Complex, Islamabad.

In the first match, Wapda secured a 3-0 victory over Pakistan Police. Alamghir netted two goals, while Shayek Dost contributed with one.

In the second match, Asia Ghee Mills emerged triumphant against Pak Railways with a narrow 1-0 win, courtesy of Muhammad Suleman Ali's lone goal.

In the third match, WSTC edged past Otto Crains with a scoreline of 3-2. Raza showcased his prowess with a brace, while Zaid added another goal for WSTC. However, Muhammad Saad and Saddam Hussain's goals for Otto Crains remained in vain.

In the fourth match, SA Gardens clinched a hard-fought 3-2 victory over PAF. Murtaza Hussain found the net twice for SA Gardens, with Samnan adding another. Meanwhile, Haseeb and Fasil managed to score one goal each for PAF.

Tags:

Web Sports Desk

Sports

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-04/Lahore/epaper_img_1714801042.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024